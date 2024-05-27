Sanford C. Bernstein Raises PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $235.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PDD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.31.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $157.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. PDD has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.64.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDD will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PDD

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,962,000 after buying an additional 2,292,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,408,000 after buying an additional 97,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in PDD by 32.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in PDD by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

