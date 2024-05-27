Head to Head Comparison: Toast (NYSE:TOST) versus Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toast and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $4.12 billion 2.80 -$246.00 million ($0.50) -50.92 Bilibili $3.19 billion 1.80 -$679.21 million ($1.67) -8.35

Toast has higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili. Toast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

82.9% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Toast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Toast and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 1 10 10 0 2.43 Bilibili 0 8 2 0 2.20

Toast currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.12%. Bilibili has a consensus target price of $15.26, suggesting a potential upside of 9.44%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Toast.

Risk and Volatility

Toast has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -6.02% -21.45% -12.99% Bilibili -21.41% -25.75% -11.70%

Summary

Toast beats Bilibili on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast. It provides toast online ordering and toast takeout, first-party delivery toast delivery services, and third-party delivery integrations and orders hub; and loyalty, email marketing, and toast gift cards. In addition, the company offers payroll and team management, Sling by Toast, Toast pay card and payout, and tips manager, as well as partner-enabled products comprising insurance and benefits; supply chain and accounting products, such as xtraCHEF by toast; and financial technology solutions consisting of payment processing, toast capital, and purchase plans. Further, it offers reporting and analytics, Toast shop, and Toast partner connect and application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in May 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

