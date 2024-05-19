Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Allstate Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $14.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2024 earnings at $14.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Allstate Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALL opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Allstate by 484.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Allstate by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.