Oppenheimer Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $320.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.64.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $257.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a twelve month low of $186.84 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 76.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $107,425,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.