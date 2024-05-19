William Blair Comments on Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of AVIR opened at $3.65 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $307.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
See Also
