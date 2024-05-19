William Blair Comments on Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AVIR opened at $3.65 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $307.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

