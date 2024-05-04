Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.20) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 139.20 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.37. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.92 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.89). The stock has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,392.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly acquired 132,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £186,751.68 ($234,583.19). Insiders bought 132,658 shares of company stock worth $18,705,276 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

