Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTX opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

