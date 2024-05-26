Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

Perficient Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

