AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Sells $2,146,866.00 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AAON Stock Up 2.6 %

AAON stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in AAON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 50.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in AAON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in AAON by 49.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

