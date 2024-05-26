StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ PIRS opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.55. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $80.80.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
