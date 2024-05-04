Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 441 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $509.41 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $374.85 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $514.09 and a 200 day moving average of $485.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

