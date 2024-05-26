AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Cut to $3,200.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2024 earnings at $52.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $151.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $35.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $40.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $55.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $163.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $181.45 EPS.

AZO has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,066.53.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,792.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,009.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,829.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 151.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $678,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,309,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

