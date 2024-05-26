SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 297,244 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.00% of SuperCom worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

