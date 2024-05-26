Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIRI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

