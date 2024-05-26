Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target to $17.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $847,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.