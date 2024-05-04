Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $55.38 Million Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,405 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.53% of Azenta worth $55,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 17.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Azenta by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $53.42 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

