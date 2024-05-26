Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.75.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74. Cartesian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($2.10). The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 983.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 21,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,479,093.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,446 shares of company stock worth $365,474 in the last ninety days. 61.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.