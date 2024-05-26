Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Western New England Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNEB stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.66. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.