Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Read Our Latest Report on Western New England Bancorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %
WNEB stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.66. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western New England Bancorp
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.