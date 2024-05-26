Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

