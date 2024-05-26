Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.78.

DYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.00. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,495,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 30,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,002,840.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,365.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,495,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 934,841 shares of company stock worth $23,103,069 in the last three months. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

