Mizuho Cuts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $20.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.52.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

