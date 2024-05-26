Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $24.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. HSBC downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYA opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,550,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,943,000. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,843,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 375.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,744,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after buying an additional 2,166,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,754,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

