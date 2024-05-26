Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $285,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

