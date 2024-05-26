Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,595,352.36 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,220,544 shares in the company, valued at $798,551,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ice Mountain Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $7,996,607.28.

On Friday, April 19th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 43,690 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $1,395,021.70.

On Monday, April 15th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 103,768 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $3,316,425.28.

On Thursday, April 11th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $39,380.60.

On Monday, April 8th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 49,828 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,597,983.96.

On Friday, April 5th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $1,614,534.96.

ZWS opened at $31.95 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZWS. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

