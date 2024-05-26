Mizuho Trims Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Target Price to $23.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

