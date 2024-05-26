NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.80.

NXPI stock opened at $277.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.87. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $163.26 and a 12-month high of $280.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

