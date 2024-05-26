NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,310.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,123.49.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $366.35 and a 12-month high of $1,064.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $893.19 and its 200-day moving average is $704.65.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after acquiring an additional 388,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

