Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WKME. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.86.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WalkMe

WalkMe Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $9.22 on Thursday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $800.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of -0.10.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in WalkMe by 9.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 108,798 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in WalkMe by 22.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 62,676 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WalkMe by 231.4% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in WalkMe by 74.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.