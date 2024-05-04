Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 615,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,093 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $159,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HII traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $246.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,632. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.27.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

