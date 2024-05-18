The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Short Interest Update

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $11,294,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,283,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 816,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,199,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 462,919 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 398,441 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

