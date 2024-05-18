The GDL Fund (GDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 21st

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
The GDL Fund Price Performance
GDL opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $8.13.
About The GDL Fund
