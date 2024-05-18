The GDL Fund (GDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 21st

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

GDL opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $8.13.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

