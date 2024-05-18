iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.22

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.22 and last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 368512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.84.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 818,508 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,523,000 after buying an additional 164,310 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,422,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,999,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.