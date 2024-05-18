The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,127.26

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,127.26 ($26.72) and last traded at GBX 2,122 ($26.65), with a volume of 192218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,110 ($26.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($26.06) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,188.75 ($27.49).

The Weir Group Price Performance

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,027.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,901.68. The company has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,409.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,431.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.57), for a total transaction of £38,052.84 ($47,793.07). 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

