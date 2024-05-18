ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

ChampionX has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ChampionX to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of CHX opened at $34.36 on Friday. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

