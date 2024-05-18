Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.75

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 9116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Green Plains by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Green Plains by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

