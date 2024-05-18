Short Interest in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Grows By 6.0%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Honest Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $2.90 on Friday. Honest has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.91.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $90.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Honest

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 23,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $75,569.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,905,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Honest news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $63,714.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,820.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 23,324 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $75,569.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,905,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 803,229 shares of company stock worth $2,684,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 409,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 157,604 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Honest by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,078,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 217,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNST. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Honest in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

