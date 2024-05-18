iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.27

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.27 and last traded at $112.23, with a volume of 203118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.13.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average is $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

