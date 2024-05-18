iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.65

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.65 and last traded at $112.65, with a volume of 353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.43.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.27.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.