Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.53

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 159265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QFIN

Qifu Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $633.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 58.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.