IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Update

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 299,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

IceCure Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $1.04 on Friday. IceCure Medical has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 453.76% and a negative return on equity of 86.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

