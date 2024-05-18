Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. 149,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 82,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 57.23%. The business had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0698644 earnings per share for the current year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

