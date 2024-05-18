Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tri-Continental has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $30.76 on Friday. Tri-Continental has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

