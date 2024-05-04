U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,277 shares of company stock worth $35,373,364. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

TMO traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $572.38. 1,749,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,187. The stock has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.