Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,733,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,551,215. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.