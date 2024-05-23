BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $6.13 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.7% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 144,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,418,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $529.22. 1,555,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,467. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $535.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $518.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.53. The stock has a market cap of $456.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

