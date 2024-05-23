SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,926,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,953. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

