Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $177.07 and last traded at $177.24. 4,012,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 21,912,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

