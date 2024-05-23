TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,716 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $76,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.34. 14,558,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614,752. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.