SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $74.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778,196 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.