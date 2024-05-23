CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $350.41 and last traded at $346.34. Approximately 511,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,314,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.05 and its 200 day moving average is $286.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 953.89, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after buying an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.